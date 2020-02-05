The Trade Season 2

The Trade Season 2 (2020) Official Trailer - SHOWTIME Documentary Series This four-part season follows Central Americans on an odyssey to the United States (and others heading back home after being deported), while also delving into the shadow industries that prey on them every step of the way.

The series sheds light on the smugglers and traffickers who take advantage of the migrants' vulnerability, and law enforcement pursuing them at the border, while providing a look at the rarely-seen underbelly of the migrants’ world and their struggle to survive.

The Trade Season 2 premieres Friday, March 6th at 9/8c.

