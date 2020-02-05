Global  

The Trade Season 2 (2020) Official Trailer - SHOWTIME Documentary Series This four-part season follows Central Americans on an odyssey to the United States (and others heading back home after being deported), while also delving into the shadow industries that prey on them every step of the way.

The series sheds light on the smugglers and traffickers who take advantage of the migrants' vulnerability, and law enforcement pursuing them at the border, while providing a look at the rarely-seen underbelly of the migrants’ world and their struggle to survive.

The Trade Season 2 premieres Friday, March 6th at 9/8c.

Recent related news from verified sources

N.B.A. Trade Season Ensnares the Knicks and Andre Iguodala

In this week’s newsletter, Marc Stein explores a possible Knicks fix (Masai Ujiri?), Iguodala in...
NYTimes.com - Published

NBA Trade Deadline Tracker: Rockets send Clint Capela to Hawks in massive four-team, 12-player deal

We've got you covered with every deal that transpires this season as we approach the Feb. 6 trade...
CBS Sports - Published


