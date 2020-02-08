Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > National Pizza Day Being Celebrated Sunday

National Pizza Day Being Celebrated Sunday

Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
National Pizza Day Being Celebrated SundayWhat's your favorite pizza shop?
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Get free pizza and deals for National Pizza Day at Papa John's, Pizza Hut and more Sunday

Save some dough for National Pizza Day Sunday at Pizza Hut, Domino's, Papa John's and get free pizza...
USATODAY.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Fort Wayne health professionals celebrate National Wear Red Day [Video]Fort Wayne health professionals celebrate National Wear Red Day

Healthcare professionals hope National Wear Red Day can raise awareness of cardiovascular disease in the Fort Wayne community, especially for women.

Credit: WFFTPublished

Public health officials offer testing for National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day [Video]Public health officials offer testing for National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day

North Central Health District and Walgreens provided free HIV testing.

Credit: WMGTPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.