Thai soldier shot after deadly rampage

Thai security forces have shot dead a soldier who went on a rampage, killing dozens of people.

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said on Sunday (February 9) that the soldier, named as Jakrapanth Thomma, was angry over a house deal involving a relative of his commanding officer.

That officer was killed by Jakrapanth, officials said, before he stole a Humvee, assault weapon and ammunition and drove to a shopping mall in the northeastern city of Nakhon Ratchasima.

That was where he shot most of his victims such as 13-year-old Ratchanon Karnchanamethee.

Outside the hospital morgue, his father says he had been waiting for his only son to come home for dinner.

During a 12-hour standoff, hundreds of shoppers fled the mall as the police and army launched several rescues.

CCTV footage from inside the mall showed the gunman, dressed in black and wearing a mask, his gun slung over his shoulder.

(SOUNDBITE) (Thai) THAI RESIDENT RESCUED FROM MALL, SUVANARAT JIRATTANASAK, 27, SAYING: "I was scared.

Periodically, I would hear gunfire and I was wondering if he was going to come near me because the noise felt like it was so close while we were hiding." Hours before he began shooting on Saturday (February 8), Jakrapanth posted on Facebook denouncing "greedy people".

He continued to post written updates during the attack until the company shutdown his account.

The army said Jakrapanth was a sharp shooter who had taken many special courses including on planned ambushes.