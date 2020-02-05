Global  

Hong Kong lifts quarantine on cruise ship

Hong Kong lifts quarantine on cruise ship

Hong Kong lifts quarantine on cruise ship

Hong Kong has lifted a quarantine on the World Dream cruise ship after clearing all crew members of the new virus.
Hong Kong checks quarantined ship for virus as medical workers escalate strikes

Hong Kong authorities quarantined a cruise ship for a second day on Thursday as they checked...
Reuters - Published

Hong Kong to further tighten mainland China border

Hong Kong will close two cruise terminals and will put anyone coming from mainland China into...
Reuters - Published


'I feel so happy', says passenger after leaving ship [Video]'I feel so happy', says passenger after leaving ship

Thousands of people have left a cruise ship that was put in quarantine in Hong Kong.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 00:47Published

Woman describes life on board Diamond Princess as passengers allowed out on deck for first time since quarantine [Video]Woman describes life on board Diamond Princess as passengers allowed out on deck for first time since quarantine

A passenger aboard the quarantined cruise ship Diamond Princess in the Port of Yokohama explains what it is like for those aboard. Yardley Wong was on the cruise ship to celebrate Chinese New Year..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:15Published

