Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Resident of flood-hit UK town films massive container FLOAT past her front door

Resident of flood-hit UK town films massive container FLOAT past her front door

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:40s - Published < > Embed
Resident of flood-hit UK town films massive container FLOAT past her front door

Resident of flood-hit UK town films massive container FLOAT past her front door

A resident of Hebden Bridge in Yorkshire filmed this bizarre scene on Sunday (February 9th) when she opened her front door to see a massive container float past her home.

The town is experiencing severe flooding caused by Storm Ciara.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Couple receives 55,000 pieces of post in a massive mailing mistake [Video]Couple receives 55,000 pieces of post in a massive mailing mistake

CLEVELAND, OHIO — An Ohio couple were left shocked after receiving 55,000 copies of the exact same letter. Twinsburg resident, Dan Cain was highly suspicious when the post office clerk told him he..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:36Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.