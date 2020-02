Teachers to receive back pay 2 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 01:10s - Published NEWS: After weeks of pay problems, CCSD teachers to receive pay. NEWS: After weeks of pay problems, CCSD teachers to receive pay.

Teachers to receive back pay PAY PROBLEMS - - TEACHERS COULDEXPECT THEIR HARD EARNED CASHIN THE BANK - BEGINNINGTOMORROW.13 ACTION NEWS REPORTER SEANDELANCEY IS HERE - - WITH HOWYOU CAN MAKE SURE TO GET PAID.SEAN?YEAH NINA - THESE PAYROLLISSUES WERE A SORE SPOT FORMANY TEACHERS WHO SPENT THEBETTER PART OF TWO MONTHS - -THREATENING TO STRIKE OVERRAISES AND BENEFITS WELL INTOAUGUST OF LAST YEAR.SO WHEN TEACHERS NOTICEDSHORTAGES IN THEIR PAYCHECKSBEGINNING IN DECEMBER - - MANYBEGAN COMPLAINING TO LEADERS INTHE SCHOOL DISTRICT.THE DISTRICT - - BLAMED THEIRTRANSITION TO A NEW HUMANCAPITAL MANAGEMENT - OR H-C-M -SYSTEM.IN AN INTERNAL EMAIL OBTAINEDBY 13 ACTION NEWS - - THEDISTRICT SAYS THE PROBLEMINVOLVED "WORK APPROVAL ROUTINGISSUES" THE MESSAGE SAYS THOSEISSUES WERE FIXED FOR LICENSEDAND ADMINISTRATIVE STAFF - ONJANUARY 20TH AND EVERY DAYWORKED AFTER THAT SHOULD BEREPRESENTED.ANYTHING BEFORE THEN - - SHOULDBE BACK PAID.FOR SUPPORT PERSONELL - - YOURERRORS REPORTED BY THE 23RD -SHOULD HAVE BEEN ADJUSTED BYTHE 29TH.THE KEY HERE IS TO CHECK YOURPAY STUB - - AND REPORT ANYISSUES TO THEPAYROLL DEPARTMENT.SEAN DELANCEY - - 13 ACTIONNEWS.HENDERSON INTERNATIONAL SCHOOLIS CELEBRATING DIVERSITY A







