Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > The Invisible Man with Elisabeth Moss - Official New Trailer

The Invisible Man with Elisabeth Moss - Official New Trailer

Video Credit: FanReviews - Duration: 02:44s - Published < > Embed
The Invisible Man with Elisabeth Moss - Official New Trailer

The Invisible Man with Elisabeth Moss - Official New Trailer

Check out the official new trailer for The Invisible Man starring Elisabeth Moss, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Storm Reid, Aldis Hodge and Harriet Dyer!

Release Date: February 28, 2020 The Invisible Man is a science fiction horror movie written and directed by Leigh Whannell.

It is a modern adaptation of both the novel of the same name by H.

G.

Wells and a reboot of the 1933 film adaptation of the same name.

The film stars Elisabeth Moss, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Storm Reid, Aldis Hodge and Harriet Dyer.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Elisabeth Moss Stars in 'The Invisible Man' - Watch the Trailer! (Video)

The trailer for The Invisible Man is here! The film, which stars Elisabeth Moss, is described as a...
Just Jared - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Elisabeth Moss In 'The Invisible Man' New Trailer [Video]Elisabeth Moss In 'The Invisible Man' New Trailer

Elisabeth Moss, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Aldis Hodge and more star in this new trailer for 'The Invisible Man'. When Cecilia's abusive ex takes his own life and leaves her his fortune, she suspects his..

Credit: Movie Trailer News     Duration: 02:46Published

The Invisible Man Film Trailer [Video]The Invisible Man Film Trailer

The Invisible Man Film Trailer What you can’t see can hurt you. Emmy winner Elisabeth Moss (Us, Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale) stars in a terrifying modern tale of obsession inspired by..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 02:44Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.