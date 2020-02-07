Cricket heroes come together for Australian bushfire victims

SHOWS: MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (FEBRUARY 9, 2020) (NINE NETWORK - SEE RESTRICTIONS) 1.

INDIAN CRICKETER, SACHIN TENDULKAR, WALKING TOWARDS PEOPLE IN CROWD 2.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) FORMER INDIA BATSMAN, SACHIN TENDULKAR, SAYING: "I had a throw down session yesterday at the MCG (Melbourne Cricket Ground) and while chatting with Ellyse Perry I told her that one thing I can guarantee, I can see the ball but I'm not too sure whether I'll be able to hit it.

I've not had many sessions but it's just nice that, you know, we all could be here to raise money and that amount is not at all disappointing but it will get better." 3.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) AUSTRALIAN CRICKETER, PHOEBE LITCHFIELD, SAYING: "It was awesome.

Like to raise 7.7 million is just crazy and it was, yeah, such a great day." 4.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) FORMER WEST INDIES CRICKETER, BRIAN LARA, SAYING: "Yeah, it's amazing.

I know in Australia any sort of occurrences like what happened people do come together in solidarity and I know, in the country areas in New South Wales and wherever else in Australia people are fighting to put their lives back together.

The ones that are fortunate here, that have come out to support, I know that they were going to come out and support." 5.

FORMER AUSTRALIA CAPTAIN RICKY PONTING WATCHING CHILDREN PLAY CRICKET STORY: Some of cricket's biggest names came together on Sunday (February 9) in Melbourne to play a charity cricket game called the Bushfire Bash to help raise money for Australia's bushfire victims. According to Cricket Australia, the appeal has so far raised over $7.7 million (AUD) with two former Australian captains Ricky Ponting and Adam Gilchrist going head to head with their respective teams in the Bash match.

Ponting, the second-highest run scorer in Test history, led his team to victory by just one run, while ex-India batsman Sachin Tendulkar - the highest Test run scorer of all-time - and former West Indies skipper Brian Lara were also in attendance.

Around 11.7 million hectares of Australian wilderness have been razed by a series of huge wildfires since September that have also killed 33 people and more than a billion animals with thousands of homes destroyed.

The extended bushfire season has followed a three-year drought across the country.

(Production: Stefica Nicol Bikes)