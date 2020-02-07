Former University of Akron WR Matthew Cherry receives Oscar nomination for animated short 'Hair Love' 15 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 - Duration: 03:00s - Published Former University of Akron WR Matthew Cherry receives Oscar nomination for animated short 'Hair Love' Former University of Akron and NFL wide receiver Matthew Cherry became the second former professional athlete in history to receive an Oscar nomination with his bid for the animated short “Hair Love.”

