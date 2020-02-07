Bushfires, cyclone, torrential rain hit Australia’s coasts

From coast to coast, Australia was battered by the elements on Sunday (February 9).

Severe bushfires burned through parts of Western Australia, while other areas of the state dealt with the aftermath of cyclone Damien that made a landfall on Saturday (February 8) afternoon, bringing gusty winds of up to 124 miles per hour.

While there were no immediate reports of damage, the cyclone was expected to weaken as it moved inland - however, winds were recorded at more than 100 kph.

On the east coast it was a different story, with the states of New South Wales and Queensland in danger of potential life-threatening flash flooding - just weeks after parts were ravaged by devastating bushfires.

In Dalby - 124 miles west of Brisbane - an emergency flood alert was issued for residents after a creek overflowed.

Rainfall in some parts of New South Wales approached half the annual average, but the downpours were welcomed after the state saw its driest year on record in 2019, at 55% below average.