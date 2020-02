Video: Possibility of snow flurries Sunday afternoon, evening 16 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: WCVB - Duration: 01:32s - Published Video: Possibility of snow flurries Sunday afternoon, evening Certain areas of Massachusetts will see some snow or a wintry mix Monday morning. 0

HIS LOCATIONS ARE ON THE SINGLEDIGITS.WE'RE MAKING PROGRESS ANDEVENTUALLY INTO THE MID-TO-UPPER30'IT WILL FEEL BETTER THANYESTERDAY BECAUSE THE WIND ISQUITE A BIT CALME.UPPER 30'S IS RIGHT ABOVEAVERAGE THIS TIME OF YEAR.AS CONTINUE TO PUSH AND FROM THEWEST.WE WILL TURN MOSTLY CLOUDYESPECIALLY AREAS WEST OF 495.WE ARE EVENTUALLY TRACKING A FEWSNOWFLAKES DEVELOPIN I WOULDN'TBE SURPRISED IF YOU SEE ASNOWFLAKE OR TWO MOVING THROUGHMUCH OF WORCESTER COUNTY.THE HIGHS, JUST ABOUT UPPER 30'STO LOW 40'S.MOST OF US ARE STAYING IN THE30'S TODAY.WE WILL NOT SEE MUCH OF A CHANGETONIGHT.THE HEAVY CLOUDS WILL LOCK INOUR TEMPERATURES.THE TEMPERATURES ARE VERYMARGINAL.JUST COLD ENOUGH THAT WE COULDSEE MIXING BUT MOST OF US AREDEALING WIT RAIN.A BRIE WINDOW FOR THAT WINTRYMIX, MOVING NORTH AND WEST OF495.THE SEVEN DAY FORECAST ISLOOKING ACTIVE HERE.ALSO A SHOWER POTENTIAL TUESDAYAND IT WINTRY MIX NORTH.





