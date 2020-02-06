Global  

One News Page > News Videos > Lake Catholic High School investigates allegation of sexual conduct between swim coach, student

Video Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 - Duration: 00:23s - Published < > Embed
An investigation into a coach engaging in sexual conduct with a student is being conducted at Lake Catholic High School, according to the Catholic Diocese of Cleveland.
