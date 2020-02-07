Global  

Britons taken to Milton Keynes for coronavirus quarantine

A flight carrying 200 people has landed in the UK from the coronavirus-struck city of Wuhan in China.

Those on board have now been taken to Milton Keynes, where they will remain in quarantine for 14 days.
