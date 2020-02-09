Global  

National Pizza Day

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 02:56s - Published < > Embed
National Pizza DayPhil Tzeng shows us some of the best pies in Las Vegas.
Chef Shows Diversity Of Flavors Across Slices For National Pizza Day!

Donatella Arpaia from Prova Pizza Bar stop by to show off the art and science of perfect pizza.
CBS 2 - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.com


It’s National Pizza Day - here’s how to get a free takeaway from Just Eat to celebrate

It’s National Pizza Day - here’s how to get a free takeaway from Just Eat to celebrateIf pizza isn’t your fave, we’ve found a deal giving you £15 cashback on ANY takeaway ordered...
Daily Record - Published


Recent related videos from verified sources

Celebrating National Pizza Day With Donatella Arpaia [Video]Celebrating National Pizza Day With Donatella Arpaia

Donatella Arpaia from Prova Pizza Bar stops by to show off the art and science of perfect pizza with Steve Overmyer, Cindy Hsu and John Elliott.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 05:31Published

National Pizza Day Being Celebrated Sunday [Video]National Pizza Day Being Celebrated Sunday

What's your favorite pizza shop?

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:32Published

