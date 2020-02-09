Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Dew Tour 2020: Competitors Reveal What They Think About While Mid-Air

Dew Tour 2020: Competitors Reveal What They Think About While Mid-Air

Video Credit: OK Magazine - Duration: 01:36s - Published < > Embed
Dew Tour 2020: Competitors Reveal What They Think About While Mid-Air

Dew Tour 2020: Competitors Reveal What They Think About While Mid-Air

Dew Tour brought the world’s best skateboarders, snowboarders and skiers together on Copper Mountain in Colorado for three days of competition starting on February 6.

Athletes Julia Marino, Jake Pates, Nick Goepper, Stale Sandbech, Louie Vito, Taylor Gold, and Cassie Sharpe sat down with OKMagazine.com and revealed their secrets to staying warm and what they think about mid-air.

“I don’t think about anything.

It’s kind of freedom,” Anna said.

Jake joked, “Maybe a little ‘This is fun’ or ‘Oh s**t.’ Something like that.

Julia similarly said, “[I’m] just hoping that I don’t eat s**t, I guess.

Watch the video above to find out what the rest of the athletes think about when they’re in the air!
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.