Phil Tzeng shows us some of the best pies in Las Vegas.

Save some dough for National Pizza Day Sunday at Pizza Hut, Domino's, Papa John's and get free pizza...

If pizza isn’t your fave, we’ve found a deal giving you £15 cashback on ANY takeaway ordered...

Amanda 🌸 @ghm501 I think every day should be national pizza day 😍 29 seconds ago

James LeRoux RT @USDAFoodSafety : Did someone say pizza? It’s National Pizza Day! 🍕🍕🍕 Remember, when pizza is left at room temp for more than 2 hours it’… 8 seconds ago

Swanky Sock RT @MODPizza : How are we celebrating #NationalPizzaDay ? 🍕 By giving away FREE PIZZA FOR A YEAR. Retweet & follow to enter! #MODSweeps Ru… 3 seconds ago