Save some dough for National Pizza Day Sunday at Pizza Hut, Domino's, Papa John's and get free pizza...

If pizza isn’t your fave, we’ve found a deal giving you £15 cashback on ANY takeaway ordered...

Amanda 🌸 @ghm501 I think every day should be national pizza day 😍 29 seconds ago

James LeRoux RT @USDAFoodSafety : Did someone say pizza? It’s National Pizza Day! 🍕🍕🍕 Remember, when pizza is left at room temp for more than 2 hours it’… 8 seconds ago

Swanky Sock RT @MODPizza : How are we celebrating #NationalPizzaDay ? 🍕 By giving away FREE PIZZA FOR A YEAR. Retweet & follow to enter! #MODSweeps Ru… 3 seconds ago