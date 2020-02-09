Global  

Storm Ciara: Floods and disruption across the UK as snow on the way

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:59s - Published < > Embed
Widespread flooding and winds of more than 90 miles per hour have caused severe disruption as Storm Ciara batters the UK.

Strong gusts will continue to hit Northern Ireland and most of Scotland after the storm has moved away on Monday with heavy snow also predicted and a yellow warning in place for the regions until Wednesday.

The Met Office has also issued a yellow warning of snow and ice for North West England for Monday and Tuesday, and a yellow warning for wind in the south is in place between 10am and 5pm.
