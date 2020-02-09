Global  

NYPD Ties Same Shooter To Bronx Precinct House Shooting On Sunday, Officer Shooting Ambush On Saturday

NYPD Ties Same Shooter To Bronx Precinct House Shooting On Sunday, Officer Shooting Ambush On Saturday

NYPD Ties Same Shooter To Bronx Precinct House Shooting On Sunday, Officer Shooting Ambush On Saturday

Police officials are calling a man's alleged attacks on police "assassination attempts" after one officer was shot in the face and the arm on Saturday night, then opening fire in the 41st Precinct house on Saturday morning.

CBSN New York's Kiran Dhillon reports.
