'Birds of Prey' Disappoints $33 Million Debut
LOS ANGELES, (Variety.com) - “Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)” flew much lower than expected in its debut, collecting just $33.25 million from 4,236 U.S. theaters.
The sequel to 2016’s “Suicide Squad” — seeing Margot Robbie reprise her role as Harley Quinn- now holds the ignominious distinction as the worst opening from any film in the DC Extended Universe.
