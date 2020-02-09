Global  

'Birds of Prey' Disappoints $33 Million Debut

LOS ANGELES, (Variety.com) - “Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)” flew much lower than expected in its debut, collecting just $33.25 million from 4,236 U.S. theaters.

The sequel to 2016’s “Suicide Squad” — seeing Margot Robbie reprise her role as Harley Quinn- now holds the ignominious distinction as the worst opening from any film in the DC Extended Universe.

Birds of Prey” wasn’t expected to reach those figures since it’s rated R and stars mostly unknown antiheroes, but it was on course to make around $50 million heading into the weekend.
