Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Gem Expert Shows How To Pick The Perfect Diamond

Gem Expert Shows How To Pick The Perfect Diamond

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 04:14s - Published < > Embed
Gem Expert Shows How To Pick The Perfect Diamond

Gem Expert Shows How To Pick The Perfect Diamond

Diamonds come in all shapes and sizes – and price points.

Gemological Science International president Debbie Azar has some advice.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Just In Time For Valentine’s Day, Gem Expert Shows How To Pick The Perfect Diamond

Diamonds come in all shapes and sizes - and price points. So for that big purchase, it's probably...
CBS 2 - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Gem_Science

Gemological Science International (GSI) GSI’s President & Co-Founder Debbie Azar Behind-the-Scenes at CBS 2’s Sunday Morning Show with hosts @HsuTV and… https://t.co/KH4AbA64ia 1 day ago

Tmomentpolitic

The moment politic Just In Time For Valentine’s Day, Gem Expert Shows How To Pick The Perfect Diamond https://t.co/2gkLWelZ1O https://t.co/pMii5Tj2M7 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.