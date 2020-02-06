Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Gunman Wounds Police Officer, After Ambushing Patrol

Gunman Wounds Police Officer, After Ambushing Patrol

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
Gunman Wounds Police Officer, After Ambushing Patrol

Gunman Wounds Police Officer, After Ambushing Patrol

(Reuters) - A gunman opened fire inside a New York City police station on Sunday, striking a lieutenant in the arm, some 12 hours after he had ambushed a patrol van in the same neighborhood, wounding an officer, police said.

The two officers were being treated in hospital and were expected to fully recover from their wounds, officials said at a news conference.

“This was an attempt to assassinate two police officers ...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

New York City police officer shot inside precinct: reports

A gunman opened fire inside a New York City police precinct Sunday morning, striking a police officer...
FOXNews.com - Published

Gunman wounds NYC police officer inside station hours after ambushing patrol officers

A gunman opened fire inside a New York City police station on Sunday, striking a lieutenant in the...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldSeattle TimesBelfast Telegraph



You Might Like


Tweets about this

ranmah

Brian S. Mah Gunman wounds NYC police officer inside station hours after ambushing patrol officers https://t.co/ZT37r3Wnhz 5 minutes ago

ajusmc85

Semper Fi RT @NMalliotakis: A second NYPD police officer was shot this morning at the NYPD 41st Precinct building in the Bronx. The gunman is in cust… 42 minutes ago

hardikajain09

Hardika Jain Gunman wounds NYC police officer inside station hours after ambushing patrol officers https://t.co/NP4B7RZMjs https://t.co/fv6mEbKGGY 49 minutes ago

oszczudlak

jackie oszczudlak Gunman wounds NYC police officer inside station hours after... https://t.co/QmLlbGXIJG 1 hour ago

RTGBreaking

RTGNews Gunman wounds NYC police officer inside station hours after ambushing patrol officers #US | #RTGNews 1 hour ago

bas5min

Only5Mins RT @cahulaan: Gunman wounds NYC police officer inside station hours after ambushing patrol officers: A gunman opened fire inside a New York… 2 hours ago

cahulaan

Patrick Gunman wounds NYC police officer inside station hours after ambushing patrol officers: A gunman opened fire inside… https://t.co/1zzAVRACmL 2 hours ago

crewislife

๒ รคץร Ŧยςк Շгย๓ק Via @Reuters: Gunman wounds NYC police officer inside station hours after ambushing patrol officers… https://t.co/qpxzDbeoaH 2 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

NYPD: Officer shot, wounded in 'assassination attempt' [Video]NYPD: Officer shot, wounded in 'assassination attempt'

Two New York City police officers narrowly escaped with their lives when a gunman fired into their patrol van Saturday night, wounding one of them in an attack officials called an attempted..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:38Published

Trooper Joseph Bullock: Gunman shot and killed by Riviera Beach police officer [Video]Trooper Joseph Bullock: Gunman shot and killed by Riviera Beach police officer

s far as the investigation, critical questions are unanswered, as the gunman was shot and killed by a Riviera Beach police officer who witnessed the shooting aftermath.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 02:30Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.