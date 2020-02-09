Global  

One News Page > News Videos > Alli apologises over coronavirus video

Alli apologises over coronavirus video

Alli apologises over coronavirus video

Alli apologises over coronavirus video

Dele Alli has apologised for posting a video on social media in which the Tottenham midfielder appeared to make light of the ongoing deadly coronavirus outbreak.
