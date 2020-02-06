Mary Lou McDonald: Irish General Election has delivered 'historic change'

Global  

Ireland’s General Election has delivered historic change to the shape of the country’s political landscape, Mary Lou McDonald has declared.

Sinn Fein is on track to challenge the 90-year duopoly of the Republic's two main parties, and president ms McDonald has won her seat in Dublin.
Mary Lou McDonald says Sinn Fein election result is not a protest vote

Ireland's General Election has delivered historic change to the shape of the country's political...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

Irish general election: Who is Mary Lou McDonald?

The Sinn Féin president is charting new territory in the Irish general election.
BBC News - Published


