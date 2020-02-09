Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Storm Ciara brings down trees and closes roads in Hertfordshire

Storm Ciara brings down trees and closes roads in Hertfordshire

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:44s - Published < > Embed
Storm Ciara brings down trees and closes roads in Hertfordshire

Storm Ciara brings down trees and closes roads in Hertfordshire

Storm Ciara wreaked havoc as it swept across the UK on Sunday (February 9).

Footage filmed in Watford, Hertfordshire shows a fallen tree blocking Hempstead road.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Storm Ciara: Meet the Woking tree surgeon helping emergency services clear roads

Storm Ciara: Meet the Woking tree surgeon helping emergency services clear roadsTimothy Dodd-Wilson has given up his Sunday to help clear Surrey roads from fallen trees in the midst...
Surrey Mirror - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Storm Ciara floods Colwyn Bay in North Wales [Video]Storm Ciara floods Colwyn Bay in North Wales

Roads in Colwyn Bay in North Wales were severely flooded on Sunday (February 9th) after Storm Ciara battered the region with high winds and heavy rains. A clip showed several inches of water flowing..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 09:38Published

River bursts banks in Rossendale flooding roads as Storm Ciara batters UK [Video]River bursts banks in Rossendale flooding roads as Storm Ciara batters UK

The River Irwell in Lancashire in the UK burst its banks on Sunday (February 9th) flooding a nearby road and forcing cars to turn back. Storm Ciara is blasting the UK and Ireland with gale-force..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:34Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.