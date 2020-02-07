Bushfires, cyclone, torrential rain hit Australia's coasts

Global  

Severe bushfires burned through parts of Western Australia on Sunday, with other areas of the state dealing with the aftermath of a powerful cyclone, while the country&apos;s east coast was facing potential life-threatening flash flooding.

Emer McCarthy reports.
Severe bushfires burned through parts of Western Australia on Sunday, with other areas of the state...
Reuters India - Published Also reported by •Indian Express



Severe bushfires burned through parts of Western Australia on Sunday, with other areas of the state dealing with the aftermath of a powerful cyclone, while the country's east coast was facing potential..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:07Published

Heavy rains bring respite after Australian bushfires [Video]Heavy rains bring respite after Australian bushfires

More rain has fallen on the east coast of Australia in one day than it has in three months, reports the BBC's Shaimaa Khalil in Sydney.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 01:34Published

