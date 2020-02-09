Global  

Storm Ciara batters the UK with wind and waves

Storm Ciara batters the UK with wind and waves

Storm Ciara batters the UK with wind and waves

Winds of up to 80 miles an hour hit the UK on Sunday, as Storm Ciara swept in - pulling down trees and causing widespread flooding and travel disruption.
Storm Ciara hits Brighton and Hove

Storm Ciara has hit Brighton and Hove today, bringing driving rain and high waves. The Met Office...
Brighton and Hove News - Published


TooruMtsumoto

松本　徹 RT @AJEnglish: Trains and flights cancelled in northern Europe as #StormCiara batters UK with hurricane-force winds https://t.co/SAPbna9rgA… 4 minutes ago

CitiGuyBob

Citi Guy Bob RT @BreakingNewsUK: Storm Ciara lashed Britain with heavy rain and winds of more than 90 miles an hour, forcing the cancellations of flight… 7 minutes ago

misskhan

Miss Khan RT @Reuters: Storm Ciara lashed Britain with heavy rain and winds of more than 90 miles an hour, forcing the cancellations of flights, trai… 14 minutes ago

rentonMagaUK

🇬🇧Renton🇺🇸🐸⭐⭐⭐ClearFlynn✝️🇧🇷🇮🇹🔫⌛️🥓🤣🐶 RT @jassogne: Hotel collapses into water as Storm Ciara batters UK with 80mph winds. https://t.co/Ejs1uRCBeM 21 minutes ago

jassogne

🚴‍♂️ Jassogne Hotel collapses into water as Storm Ciara batters UK with 80mph winds. https://t.co/Ejs1uRCBeM 23 minutes ago

1BordesleyGreen

even a stopped clock is right twice a day RT @jamesdrodger: Birmingham Airport flight in u-turn as Storm Ciara batters city with passengers stranded overnight https://t.co/oyHGJ9pY9j 47 minutes ago


Storm Ciara: Floods and disruption across the UK as snow on the way [Video]Storm Ciara: Floods and disruption across the UK as snow on the way

Widespread flooding and winds of more than 90 miles per hour have caused severe disruption as Storm Ciara batters the UK. Strong gusts will continue to hit Northern Ireland and most of Scotland after..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:59Published

Storm Ciara: 'The wind is getting stronger' [Video]Storm Ciara: 'The wind is getting stronger'

Flights have been cancelled, rail services cut, parks closed and sporting events cancelled.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 00:45Published

