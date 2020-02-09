Coronavirus death toll continues to rise

Marvin Musni 🇵🇭 RT @cnnphilippines: The death toll from the novel coronavirus continues to rise in China and — for another consecutive day — the number of… 9 minutes ago

KVOA News 4 Tucson While the number of new coronavirus cases in China declined, the death toll continues to climb surpassing the previ… https://t.co/zgqhwyg8Zc 1 hour ago

Euro Man & Activist.✡️ RT @Underground_RT: Wuhan, China🇨🇳: The city of 11 million appears eerily deserted as the lockdown continues over the #CoronavirusOutbreak… 2 hours ago

KSL NewsRadio RT @KSLHeatherKelly: The coronavirus continues to claim lives. Find out the current death toll and what mile-stone it surpassed overnight… 5 hours ago

Heather Kelly The coronavirus continues to claim lives. Find out the current death toll and what mile-stone it surpassed overnig… https://t.co/hvfosleoT2 5 hours ago

WION #Watch | Coronavirus - A global contagion: @WHO probe team to leave for China as death toll continues to increase… https://t.co/p4wZtvCunJ 6 hours ago

Pamela Brown 🌵☀️📷 26 Countries Hit with Cases of Coronavirus as Death Toll Continues to Rise https://t.co/4bPBlkWrff 6 hours ago