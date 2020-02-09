Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus death toll continues to rise

Coronavirus death toll continues to rise

Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Duration: 00:33s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus death toll continues to riseFirst reported death of American citizen related to coronavirus
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Coronavirus death toll continues to rise

THE "SARS" OUTBREAK IN 2002.ONE AMERICAN IS AMONG THE DEAD.THIS COMES AS SOME GOVERNMENTSSTEP UP EFFORTSTO CONTAIN THE DISEASE.HERE'S THE LATEST.THE DEATH TOLL IN CHINA HASRISEN TO 813... AFTER 89 MOREDEATHS--JUST YESTERDAY.THAT INCLUDES A 60-YEAR-OLDCHINESE-AMERICAN WHO DIED AT AHOSPITAL IN WUHAN.THERE ARE MORE THAN 37-THOUSANDREPORTED CASES WORLDWIDE --MOSTLY IN CHINA --INCLUDING 6 CASES IN CALIFOR



Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus death toll in China climbs to 811, confirmed cases now at 37,000

The death toll in China due to novel coronavirus epidemic rose to 811, while the confirmed cases...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •France 24DNASeekingAlphaSydney Morning Herald


Coronavirus Death Toll Exceeds That Of SARS Outbreak

Coronavirus Death Toll Exceeds That Of SARS OutbreakWatch VideoThe coronavirus death toll has risen to more than 800 after another 89 deaths were...
Newsy - Published Also reported by •SBSCBS NewsSeekingAlphaTelegraph.co.ukSydney Morning HeraldNew Zealand Herald



You Might Like


Tweets about this

iamrealmarvin

Marvin Musni 🇵🇭 RT @cnnphilippines: The death toll from the novel coronavirus continues to rise in China and — for another consecutive day — the number of… 9 minutes ago

KVOA

KVOA News 4 Tucson While the number of new coronavirus cases in China declined, the death toll continues to climb surpassing the previ… https://t.co/zgqhwyg8Zc 1 hour ago

ActivistEuro

Euro Man & Activist.✡️ RT @Underground_RT: Wuhan, China🇨🇳: The city of 11 million appears eerily deserted as the lockdown continues over the #CoronavirusOutbreak… 2 hours ago

kslnewsradio

KSL NewsRadio RT @KSLHeatherKelly: The coronavirus continues to claim lives. Find out the current death toll and what mile-stone it surpassed overnight… 5 hours ago

KSLHeatherKelly

Heather Kelly The coronavirus continues to claim lives. Find out the current death toll and what mile-stone it surpassed overnig… https://t.co/hvfosleoT2 5 hours ago

WIONews

WION #Watch | Coronavirus - A global contagion: @WHO probe team to leave for China as death toll continues to increase… https://t.co/p4wZtvCunJ 6 hours ago

pamelarenee00

Pamela Brown 🌵☀️📷 26 Countries Hit with Cases of Coronavirus as Death Toll Continues to Rise https://t.co/4bPBlkWrff 6 hours ago

GRoots2019

G.Roots 2.0 The death toll of novel #coronavirus in China continues to rise sharply, surpassing SARS in 2003. https://t.co/ez9CCOgOTl 6 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus death toll passes SARS [Video]Coronavirus death toll passes SARS

The death toll from the coronavirus outbreak has surpassed the 2002-2003 SARS epidemic, data from Chinese authorities showed, as millions of Chinese prepare to go back to work. Emer McCarthy reports.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:33Published

Passengers board San Diego cruise ship amid Coronavirus concerns [Video]Passengers board San Diego cruise ship amid Coronavirus concerns

Coronavirus continues to be on many people's minds, but it isn't stopping cruise ship passengers at the Port of San Diego from enjoying life.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 00:45Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.