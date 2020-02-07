Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Virginia Replaces Holiday Commemorating Confederate Generals

Virginia Replaces Holiday Commemorating Confederate Generals

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:16s - Published < > Embed
Virginia Replaces Holiday Commemorating Confederate Generals

Virginia Replaces Holiday Commemorating Confederate Generals

The Virginia House of Delegates passed the motion to replace Lee-Jackson Day with Election Day.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Virginia nixes holiday honoring Confederate generals

Lee-Jackson Day honored two Confederate generals and was celebrated the Friday before Martin Luther...
CBS News - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

lbrass3

It don’t MATTER what my name is! RT @Newsy: Lawmakers wanted the state to stop "celebrating the ghosts of Virginia's Confederate past." https://t.co/0ZWnZqToSc 7 minutes ago

Newsy

Newsy Lawmakers wanted the state to stop "celebrating the ghosts of Virginia's Confederate past." https://t.co/0ZWnZqToSc 18 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.