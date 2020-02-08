Global  

Detroit Red Wings vs. Boston Bruins - Game Highlights

Video Credit: NHL - Duration: 02:40s
Detroit Red Wings vs. Boston Bruins - Game HighlightsWatch the Game Highlights from Detroit Red Wings vs. Boston Bruins, 02/09/2020
Bruins visit the Red Wings after Coyle's 2-goal game

Boston visits the Detroit Red Wings after Charlie Coyle scored two goals in the Bruins' 4-2 win...
FOX Sports - Published

NHL-worst Red Wings beat league-best Bruins 3-1 for 2nd time

DETROIT (AP) — Andreas Athanasiou snapped a tie midway through the third period and scored an...
Seattle Times - Published


HackswithHaggs

Joe Haggerty Talking Points from the Bruins 3-1 loss to the Detroit Red Wings: 🚨🚨 2 goals for Andreas Athanasiou including the… https://t.co/xRRSR1Q81L 4 minutes ago

cappertek

CapperTek NHL Game Recap: Boston Bruins (1) vs. Detroit Red Wings (3) - 2/9/2020 - READ HERE: https://t.co/BvYIWv3UtH 14 minutes ago

SkyonAir_

Sky, Weather Chart and Hot-shit Graph Appreciator Play Vaak. https://t.co/Zdna5tg3he 16 minutes ago

nhltay21

Joe Tay RT @NHLdotcom: The Bruins' winning streak ended at six games with a 3-1 loss to the Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena on Sunday. Andreas At… 18 minutes ago

cupofchowdah

Stanley Cup of Chowder The law of averages is the commonly held belief that a particular outcome or event will over certain periods of tim… https://t.co/TINzAzH9eb 19 minutes ago

BrianCain9

Brian Cain RT @trump_nhl: Terrible embarrassment for the Boston Bruins to be defeated by the LOW END Detroit Red Wings this afternoon. The sleepy Brui… 23 minutes ago

NBCSBoston

NBC Sports Boston ⭐️ Andreas Athanasiou 👍 Torey Krug 👋 Winning streak @HackswithHaggs has his talking points from the #NHLBruins los… https://t.co/MaWwqQdZWd 46 minutes ago

vgkflower

madison ♡ RT @hollywoodwake: The Detroit Red Wings- Vs the Montreal Canadiens and Boston Bruins: 5-0-0 Vs the rest of the NHL: 9-39-4 56 minutes ago


