Over 40 weddings planned at Valentine's Day Race

Over 40 weddings planned at Valentine's Day Race
Over 40 weddings planned at Valentine's Day Race

ALSO HAPPENING TODAY-- DOZENS OFPEOPLE WILL SEE IF THEIR LOVECAN GOTHE DISTANCE..OVER 40 COUPLES ARE EXPECTED TOGET MARRIED TODAY DURING THE10TH ANNUAL CORONADO VALENTINESDAY RUN.THERE IS ALSO A CHANCE FORCOUPLES TO RENEW THEIR WEDDINGVOWS.RUNNERS ALSO HAVE A CHANCE TOMINGLE..

THERE ARE RACING BIBSTHAT SAY "TAKEN" .."AVAILABLE"..AND "ITS COMPLICATED".THERE IS A 5K, 10K AND 1 MILERUN..

ALL STARTING AT TIDELANDSPATHIS MORNING AT 7:




