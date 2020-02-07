Global  

Bavaro's honors National Pizza Pie Day

Dan Bavaro of Bavaro&apos;s showcases a Naples, Italy themed pizza and a litany of health conscious pizza pies in recognition of National Pizza Pie Day, which is Feb.

9.
