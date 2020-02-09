Purdue Indiana MBB 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: WLFI - Published Purdue Indiana MBB Purdue Indiana MBB 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Purdue Indiana MBB Ohio state michigan... in hoops there's duke carolina.. And a few others.. But in the midwest.. And specifically the state of indiana.. Basketball reigns king... the state's premier matchup renewed again this afternoon.. Purdue and indiana at assembly hall.. With a special surprise.. Matt painter looking for a sixth straight win over the hoosiers.. Lafayette native rob phinisee looking for his first win against purdue.. A star studded cast in the crowd.. Gene keady and jeff brohm in the house.. In the early going.. Eric hunter jr. hits the three.. The sophomore led purdue with a dozen.. I-u answers.. With the shot clock winding down.. Phinisee connects on the jumper.. The hoosiers trail 21-20. Have to mention.. The production purdue got from this guy aaron wheeler.. He finished with 11 points off the bench.. The boilers' bench contributed 33 points.. Just before the end of the half.. Isaiah thompson collects his own miss and puts it in .. Purdue closed the first half on a 12-nothing run to lead 37-28. A special moment at halftime.. Bob knight making his return to assembly hall for the first time in 20 years.. Indiana honoring knight and the 1980 big ten championship team.. Knight chanting "play defense!" The hoosiers not getting the message.. In transition.. Thompson the triple.. This fan can't watch.. A little later.. Thompson again for three.. Purdue led by as many as 16 points.. Let's check back in on that fan.. Whoops.. I-u trying to rally.. Justin smith is good from in close.. It's 56-50.. But the boilers hold off the comeback.. Matt haarms.. The hoop and the harm.. Purdue upends indiana 74-62 the final. At the high school level.. Alaina omonode and west lafayette taking on tressa senesac and benton central.. For a class 3a sectional title.. B-c winners of 2 straight sectionals.. And this one was at the high school level.. Alaina omonode and west lafayette taking on tressa





You Might Like

Tweets about this Carlton A Valentine RT @CoachFinamore: John Feinstein on Bob Knight: Coach returns to Indiana basketball for game vs. Purdue - The Washington Post https://t.c… 1 minute ago Taylor Burhans RT @Mark_Rosey: Dick Vitale's most talked about things during the Purdue/IU game: 1. Bob Knight 2. Indiana's championships 3. Duke/North C… 2 minutes ago Dave Ranard RT @ThePaintCrew: Reminder: it’s been 1,450 days since Indiana beat Purdue in men’s basketball 5 minutes ago Steve RT @AndrewPogar: #Purdue junior Matt Haarms on handling the emotion inside Assembly Hall after Indiana honored Bob Knight at halftime: “We… 10 minutes ago Eric RT @TheMopLady: Purdue guards scored 50 of their 74 points. Indiana guards scored 18 of their 62 points. Our guard play has been atrocious… 13 minutes ago BoilerNation RT @NYeoman: Purdue has now...(Bob Knight’s back!) Won 6 straight...(Look it’s Isaiah!) Over Indiana...(Vitale’s All IU team!) And 9 of...(… 27 minutes ago