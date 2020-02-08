Global  

Coronavirus death toll passes SARS

Coronavirus death toll passes SARS

Coronavirus death toll passes SARS

The death toll from the coronavirus outbreak has surpassed the 2002-2003 SARS epidemic, data from Chinese authorities showed, as millions of Chinese prepare to go back to work.

Emer McCarthy reports.
