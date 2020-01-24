Five Records That Lionel Messi Still Holds

1.

Messi is Argentina’s top scorer and top assister too.

2.

No one in La Liga has ever scored more free-kicks than Messi.

3.

He has scored La Liga’s most hat-tricks.

4.

Messi was featured on the cover of more video games than any other soccer star.

5.

In 2015, he became the only player to score in seven competitions in a calendar year.