Storm Ciara wreaks havoc across Ireland and Britain

Storm Ciara wreaks havoc across Ireland and Britain

Storm Ciara wreaks havoc across Ireland and Britain

Britain and Ireland took shelter on Sunday in a powerful storm that is expected to disrupt air, rail and sea links, cancel sporting events, cut off electricity and damage property.
