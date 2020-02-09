Storm Ciara wreaks havoc across Ireland and Britain 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 01:50s - Published Storm Ciara wreaks havoc across Ireland and Britain Britain and Ireland took shelter on Sunday in a powerful storm that is expected to disrupt air, rail and sea links, cancel sporting events, cut off electricity and damage property.View on euronews

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Storm Ciara: Non-league club Wisbech Town face £20,000 bill to replace stand which collapsed during chaotic weather Storm Ciara has caused havoc all across Britain this weekend, with severe weather warnings issues by...

talkSPORT - Published 7 hours ago







You Might Like