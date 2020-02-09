Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > NH family tests Yang's ‘Freedom Dividend’

NH family tests Yang's ‘Freedom Dividend’

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:36s - Published < > Embed
NH family tests Yang's ‘Freedom Dividend’

NH family tests Yang's ‘Freedom Dividend’

A New Hampshire family puts Democratic candidate Andrew Yang&apos;s ‘Freedom Dividend’ to the test ahead of the state&apos;s upcoming primary, and these were the results.

Gavino Garay has more.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

NH family tests Yang's ‘Freedom Dividend’ [Video]NH family tests Yang's ‘Freedom Dividend’

A New Hampshire family puts Democratic candidate Andrew Yang's ‘Freedom Dividend’ to the test ahead of the state's upcoming primary, and these were the results. Gavino Garay has more.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:36Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.