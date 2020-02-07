Trump Defends Firing Of Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman

President Donald Trump defended the firing of Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman.

He said Vindman was removed from the White House National Security Council for being “insubordinate.” According to Retuers, Trump said Vindmand incorrectly reported Trump’s “perfect” phone calls.

Vindman was one of two witnesses who provided some of the most damaging testimonies during Trump’s impeachment trial.

Trump said Vindman also received a bad report from his superior saying he had problems with judgment.”