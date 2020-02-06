Global  

Bernie Sanders And Pete Buttigieg Take The Lead In New Hampshire

Sen.

Bernie Sanders takes the lead in the second release of the Democratic primary tracking poll.

According to Business Insider, the poll was done by the University of New Hampshire.

Even with the lead, Sanders and Mayor Pete Buttigieg are neck-and-neck, with 10 points ahead of other candidates.

Former Vice President Joe Biden polled third with 12 percent.

Sen.

Elizabeth Warren pilled at 9 percent.
