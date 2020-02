Video: Wintry mix to make for messy morning commute in parts of Massachusetts

NOT LOOKING FORWARD TO MUCH OUTOF THAT.THAT WINTRY MIX REALLY ARRIVESIN THAT SECOND STORM AFTERMIDNIGHT TONIGHT.TOMORROW WE TALK ABOUT THATMAKES CHANGING OVER FROM RAIN.MOST OF IT HAPPENING DURING THEMORNING.EVERY OTHER CHANCE ON TUESDAY ISA SLIGHT CHANCE.THERE IS A BETTER CHANCE, BUTTHURSDAY MAY BE WARM ENOUGH THATWE ARE TALKING ABOUT RAIN.TONIGHT WE HAVE THAT RAIN/SNOWMOVING IN AFTER MIDNIGHT.IT GOT REALLY COLD.SINGLE DIGIT IN SOME SPOTS LASTNIGHT.TONIGHT, 20 EIGHT TO 36.TEMPERATURES WILL WARM UP LATERON TONIGHT.TOMORROW, DEALING WITH MORNINGRAIN, MAYBE MAKES INLAND DURINGTHE MORNING.THE AFTERNOON IS CLOUDY WITH AHIT-OR-MISS OF SHOWERS.48 DEGREES US AT SOUTHWESTERLYWIND WARMS US UP.LET ME SPELL IT OUT.HERE IS MIDNIGHT TONIGHT.SNOW COMING IN OFF THE WEST,PUSHES ITS WAY TOWARDS 495.BY 4:00 A.M., TEMPERATURES INTHE EASTERN PART HAVE WARMED TO40 DEGREES.AS THIS MOISTURE MOVES IN, IT’STOO WARM TO SUPPORT SNOW.IT WILL BE IN THE FORM OF RAIN.THE SNOW BEING CNFINED TO UPPERELEVATIONS AS YOU HEAD OFF TOTHE WEST.AS WE GET MORE MOISTURE BY 8:00A.M., IT HE WROTE AREA OF WINTRYMIX.AS WE HAD TO THE MORNING, 10:00A.M.

WE HAVE RAIN SHOWERS.MOST OF IT IS OVER WITH BY EARLYAFTERNON.THERE COULD BE A HIT-OR-MISSSHOWER IN THE AFTERNOON.BY THE TIME THE SUN GOES DOWNTOMORROW NIGHT WE MAY SEE SUNSETAS COOLER AIR TRIES TO WORK ITSWAY IN FOR TOMORROW NIGHT.AS FAR AS SNOWFALL IS CONCERNED,I WOULD SAY OUTSIDE OF 495, LESSTHAN AN INCH.THE HABS OF A LITTLE MOREELEVATION WE MIGHT SEE AN INCHOR TWO.THE EASTERN PART OF THE STATE,MOST IS RAIN WITH A FEW WETSNOWFLAKES MIXING AND.WE GET INTO A NICE TRY TIME ASWE TALK ABOUT MONDAY.LATE AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENINGHOURS.IT CARRIES INTO EARLY TUESDAY.BY TUESDAY MORNING WE AREDEALING WITH THIS SYSTEM LIFTINGITS WAY BACK IN.IT’S REALLY FOCUSING ITS WAYDOWN TO THE SOUTH AND NOTTERRIBLY COLD.THERE COULD BE A WINTRY MIXACROSS THE GRANITE STATE.WEDNESDAY, PLENTY OF SUNSHINEBACK INTO THE FORECAST.WE HAVE THAT MESS COMING THROUGHHERE TOMORROW.TOMORROW NIGHT WE CLEAR AWAY THECLEAR SKIES.THERE COMES A MOISTURE BACKUP.THIS IS TUESDAY MORNING AT 8:00A.M.THIS LIST ITS WAY NORTHWARD.FOR MOST OF US IT LOOKS LIKERAIN AND MORE SHOWERS ANDANYTHING ELSE.IT DOES GET ACROSS THE BORDERAND THAT’S WHAT WE MIGHT SEE AWINTRY MIX BEYOND THERE.AS YOU LOOK AT THE PRIMARY, HEREIS WHERE IT SHAPING UP.FIRST ONE TO GO TO THE POLLS ONEMINUTE AFTER MIDNIGHT.LIGHT SNOW AT 14 DEGREES.MOST OF THE DAY IN NASHUA,SHOWERS.AS WE WIND THINGS UP AT 8:00, ITLOOKS LIKE CLOUDS AND FLURRIESIN CONCORD AT ABOUT 30 DEGREES.TOMORROW IS A NUISANCE WEATHERDAY.TUESDAY AT A BIG IT WILL BE ABIG ISSUE, OFTEN ON STUFF IN THEMORNING HOURS.WEDNESDAY, DRY AND 44.THE NEXT ONE COMING IN ONTHURSDAY, LOOKS LIKE WE HAVE ASURGE OF TEMPERATURES.WITH THAT IT LOOKS LIKE A RAINEVENT.IT WILL GET COLD FRIDAY ANDSATURDAY.HIGH TEMPERATURES ON SATURDAYAND JUST INTO THE UPPER 20’S.A QUICK REBOUND BY THE TIME WEHAD INTO NEXT SUNDAY