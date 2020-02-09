Las Vegas professionals weigh in on lack of female director nominees at Oscars 17 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 02:02s - Published Las Vegas professionals weigh in on lack of female director nominees at Oscars Some Las Vegas industry professionals are speaking out about the lack of female director nominees at the Oscars. 13 Action News Anchor Kalyna Astrinos reports.