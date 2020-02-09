Biden calls NH woman a 'lying dog-faced pony solider' 34 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:11s - Published Biden calls NH woman a 'lying dog-faced pony solider' Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden in New Hampshire on Tuesday called a woman who asked him about his Iowa caucus performance a "lying dog-faced pony soldier." The line was from a John Wayne movie, his campaign said. 0

