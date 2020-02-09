Transference A Bipolar Love Story movie 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com - Duration: 01:14s - Published Transference A Bipolar Love Story movie Transference A Bipolar Love Story movie - Official Trailer 2020 Lotte Verbeek - Plot synopsis: Katarina, a Norwegian nurse in London, embarks on a passionate affair with a fellow immigrant nurse that suffers the consequences of unresolved mental health issues from the lovers' secret pasts. Director: Raffaello Degruttola Stars: Raffaello Degruttola, Emilie Sofie Johannesen, Lotte Verbeek Genre: Drama, Romance 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this