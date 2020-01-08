Global  

1 Dead After Single-Engine Plane Crashes In Granbury

1 Dead After Single-Engine Plane Crashes In Granbury

1 Dead After Single-Engine Plane Crashes In Granbury

At approximately 11:10 a.m.

Feb.

9, Highway Patrol Troopers were called to the wreckage site of a plane crash north of FM 4 and west of CR 2580.

When troopers arrived, they found a Beechcraft BE33 with the sole occupant dead inside.
