After routine surgery left him paralyzed, Copley basketball coach Antoine Campbell is staying positive 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:44s - Published After routine surgery left him paralyzed, Copley basketball coach Antoine Campbell is staying positive At the end of January, Solon’s assistant principal and Copley Youth Basketball Director Antoine Campbell went in for a fairly routine outpatient surgery, but things did not go as expected and he woke up paralyzed from the waist down. 0

