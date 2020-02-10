After routine surgery left him paralyzed, Copley basketball coach Antoine Campbell is staying positive
At the end of January, Solon’s assistant principal and Copley Youth Basketball Director Antoine Campbell went in for a fairly routine outpatient surgery, but things did not go as expected and he woke up paralyzed from the waist down.