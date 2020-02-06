Anne Arundel County Detectives Released From Hospital After Shooting

Global  

Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore
The two detectives shot last week by a Pasadena man have both been released from the hospital, the Anne Arundel County Police Department said Sunday.
Police: Man suspected of shooting 2 detectives arrested

BALTIMORE (AP) — A man believed to have shot and wounded two Maryland police detectives has been...
Seattle Times - Published


