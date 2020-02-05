Global  

Trump Tweets Modified Video Of Pelosi Ripping Up His Speech

President Donald Trump tweeted a modified video of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ripping up his speech.

The doctored video shows her ripping the speech while he introduced Charles McGee, one of the last living Tuskegee airman.

While Pelosi did tear up the president's speech, she didn’t do so until the end of his State of the Union address.

According to Business Insider, Democrats are outraged that Twitter and Facebook have not removed the video.

In the past, Trump has tweeted false news, such as a TIME magazine graphic showing his being president forever.
