Emily Hampshire On Meeting Taika Waititi 1 week ago < > Embed Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 01:25s - Published Emily Hampshire On Meeting Taika Waititi At Elton John's annual Oscars party, "Schitt's Creek" star Emily Hampshire tells Et Canada's Keshia Chante all about meeting "Jojo Rabbit" director Taika Waititi. 0

