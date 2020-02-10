Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Emily Hampshire On Meeting Taika Waititi

Emily Hampshire On Meeting Taika Waititi

Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 01:25s - Published < > Embed
Emily Hampshire On Meeting Taika Waititi

Emily Hampshire On Meeting Taika Waititi

At Elton John's annual Oscars party, "Schitt's Creek" star Emily Hampshire tells Et Canada's Keshia Chante all about meeting "Jojo Rabbit" director Taika Waititi.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ETCanada

ET Canada .@EmilyHampshire_ steps out at Elton John's annual #Oscars viewing party where she tells @KeshiaChante all about me… https://t.co/LO5powhZvT 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.