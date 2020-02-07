Brad Pitt Wins Oscar For Best Supporting Actor

For his role as Hollywood stuntman Cliff Booth in "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood," Pitt starred with fellow Oscar-winner Leonardo DiCaprio.

As expected, Brad Pitt took the Oscar for best supporting actor. But who else will take home gold...

Brad Pitt won the Oscar for best supporting actor on Sunday for his performance as a charming stunt...

Scale RT @USATODAY : Brad Pitt wins his first acting Oscar for supporting role in 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' https://t.co/VQ71M48t0o 11 seconds ago

chryssa physicopoulos RT @ABC : Brad Pitt: "They told me I only have 45 seconds up here—which is 45 seconds more than the Senate gave John Bolton this week." http… 2 seconds ago