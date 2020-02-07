Global  

Brad Pitt Wins Oscar For Best Supporting Actor

Brad Pitt Wins Oscar For Best Supporting Actor

Brad Pitt Wins Oscar For Best Supporting Actor

For his role as Hollywood stuntman Cliff Booth in &quot;Once Upon A Time In Hollywood,&quot; Pitt starred with fellow Oscar-winner Leonardo DiCaprio.
Brad Pitt wins supporting actor Oscar for 'Once upon a Time in Hollywood'

Brad Pitt won the Oscar for best supporting actor on Sunday for his performance as a charming stunt...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Seattle Times


LIVE: A full list of 2020 Oscars winners, updated in real time

As expected, Brad Pitt took the Oscar for best supporting actor. But who else will take home gold...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •E! Online



chryssaphy

chryssa physicopoulos RT @ABC: Brad Pitt: "They told me I only have 45 seconds up here—which is 45 seconds more than the Senate gave John Bolton this week." http… 2 seconds ago

gbr8i

Pearly* RT @IndieWire: #Oscars: Brad Pitt wins Best Supporting Actor for #OnceUponATimeInHollywood: https://t.co/bbMoqATutF https://t.co/I6uWVzCJnT 2 seconds ago

24x7freeadvice

Prasad Tiruvalluri SFGATE: Brad Pitt wins his first acting Oscar https://t.co/juueHWJBmH 8 seconds ago

mkhodges

Mari K. Hodges RT @Independent: Brad Pitt delivers emotional acceptance speech after winning first acting Oscar https://t.co/Zh1NEVqTRF 8 seconds ago

Weactright

Scale RT @USATODAY: Brad Pitt wins his first acting Oscar for supporting role in 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' https://t.co/VQ71M48t0o 11 seconds ago


How Adam Driver and Brad Pitt's height stacks up to other Oscar men [Video]How Adam Driver and Brad Pitt's height stacks up to other Oscar men

Getting an Oscar nom is a tall order for any actor, but not every Hollywood leading man has the stature to show for it. Page Six breaks down this year's Oscar-nominated men by height to see how they..

Credit: Page Six     Duration: 01:50Published

Cheddar Predicts: And the Oscar Goes To... [Video]Cheddar Predicts: And the Oscar Goes To...

"Only in LA's" Max Godnick lets his head and heart drive his predictions for this weekend's 92nd Academy Awards.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 06:53Published

