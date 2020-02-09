WIND WHIPPED: Mother Nature Puts On A Show Along San Francisco's Embarcadero



Recent related videos from verified sources Saturday Night Forecast With Darren Peck Lots of sunshine in the forecast. Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 03:05Published 18 hours ago Coronavirus Fears Don't Keep Crowds Away From SF Chinese New Year Parade Fears over the coronavirus did not keep crowds away from San Francisco's Chinese New Year Parade. Betty Yu talked to some of the paradegoers. Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 02:54Published 18 hours ago